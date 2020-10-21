Netflix shares slid after the US streaming television titan reported that subscriber growth slowed in the recently ended quarter, after booming in the early days of the pandemic.

While Netflix added 28.1 million paying subscribers so far this year, only 2.2 million of them came in the third quarter, the company said in an earnings release letter.

"We think this is primarily due to our record first-half results and the pull-forward effect," Netflix said in the letter.

The streaming television giant, now facing an array of competitors, reported it has slightly more than 195 million subscribers.

Growth was strongest in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the earnings figures.

"We're pleased with the progress we're making in this region and, in particular, that we've achieved double-digit penetration of broadband homes in both South Korea and Japan," Netflix said.

"While this is encouraging, we still have much work to do and we're working hard to replicate this success in India and other countries."

Chief operating officer Greg Peters said in an earnings interview that Netflix is looking to boost growth with promotions such as offering the streaming television service free for a weekend, which it will try out in India.

Prices in play?

The streaming television service expected to add 6 million new subscribers during the current quarter, bringing the total number of members added for this year to a record-setting 34 million.

"As expected, the pace at which Netflix added subscribers during the early portions of the pandemic did not continue," said eMarketer forecasting analyst Ross Benes, noting that the company has still topped membership growth expectations for this year.

With subscriber growth slowing domestically, revenue growth at Netflix will likely come from price increases, Benes reasoned.

Netflix assesses its line-up of local content, ability to retain members and more in each country before deciding whether to "ask those members to pay a little bit more," Peters replied when asked about the potential to raise subscription rates.