If a coronavirus vaccine is authorised in the United States before the end of the year, will trial participants who received a placebo rush out to get vaccinated?

While the question hasn't received much attention among the general public, it's one that worries health experts and pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Currently, tens of thousands of people in the US and other countries are participating as volunteers in what are known as phase three clinical trials.

The aim of giving a placebo to half of trial groups is to observe over the course of months how many people in each group naturally contract the virus and fall ill from Covid-19.

If the number of vaccinated participants contracting Covid-19 is at least 50 percent lower than in the placebo group, US drug authority FDA can grant it emergency use authorisation.

But for a permanent authorisation, the FDA requires a longer period of study, generally six months.

The aim is to confirm the safety of the vaccine since certain rare side-effects may not be detected during the two-month period currently scheduled for emergency use approval.

The problem is that, generally, for ethical reasons, once a medicine or vaccine is authorised, participants who received a placebo in a clinical trial are informed of it.

They could then understandably ask for the real vaccine or seek it out themselves, but that would decrease the placebo group.

Doing so would prevent a long-term comparison between the placebo group and those who were initially vaccinated.

The risk is even greater for dozens of trials not yet at the large-scale stage: Who would take the risk of receiving a placebo if a vaccine is available publicly?