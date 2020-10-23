Across the world, particularly in the Middle East, severe political conflicts have led to several refugee crises from Syria to Iraq and Yemen.

The brutal Syrian civil war has displaced half of the country’s population as millions of Syrians have left their homeland, seeking refuge in countries like Turkey and Lebanon.

While Ankara hosts the biggest refugee population in the world, leading developed countries like the US and Australia have lowered their refugee quota in record numbers, according to a recent Human Rights Watch (HRW) report.

Last year, the US accepted just 481 Syrians despite the fact that at least 600,000 refugees from the war-torn country needed shelter, the HRW reported.

The drop amounts “a 96 percent drop from FY [Fiscal Year] 2016,” said the HRW report.

“The 11,814 refugees admitted to the US in fiscal year 2020, between October 1, 2019 and September 30, is the lowest annual admissions number on record and an 86 percent drop from the nearly 85,000 admitted in FY 2016,” the report indicated.

“In Australia, the government’s 2020-21 budget shows a 5,000-place cut in refugee admissions,” the report added.

The anti-refugee sentiment across the US is increasing at alarming levels as the presidential elections approach.

In particular, President Donald Trump has played his anti-refugee political card to win more votes, as many Americans feel threatened by the arrival of migrants and refugees.

Earlier this month, Trump bluntly accused his Democratic opponent saying, “[Joe] Biden will turn Minnesota into a refugee camp,” during a speech in the swing state. He received strong applause from the audience.