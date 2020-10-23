A Saudi Arabian fast-food company has decided to rename its “Turkish burger” the “Greek burger” in what is likely to go down as one of pettiest geopolitical spats in history.

There was nothing particularly Turkish about the patty burger other than its name, an Ottoman fez and a burly moustache. But Herfy, the company selling the burger, nonetheless felt that it was a “duty towards our great homeland” to change the name.

It even released a statement on social media clarifying its position.

One government employee even thanked the company for renaming the burger, given that it exemplified “patriotism, love for the country and its leadership.”

Others called it “the stupidest boycott campaign you can see in your life.”

The move is part of a broader attempt to manufacture a groundswell of support towards boycotting goods originating from Turkey.

There are reports that textiles, manufactured and perishable goods have languished in Saudi Arabian ports hindering trade between the two countries.

Saudi attempts to stall trade have been described as an unofficial boycott campaign with a nod of approval from Mohammed bin Salman's (MBS) palace.

In 2019, Turkey exported more than $3.1 billion worth of products to Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, according to the Saudi General Authority of Statistics, the country exported $3.4 billion worth of goods to Turkey. The Financial Times however puts the number at half that with $1.5 billion worth of goods.

In total, Turkey exported more than $180 billion worth of goods in 2019. While a decrease in exports may hurt some businesses, Saudi Arabia is one of many other countries that trades with Turkey.

The Turkish economy is also more diversified than its hydrocarbon reliant counterpart in Riyadh and many Saudi businesses are also likely to feel the squeeze as the country reels from lower oil prices as a result of the pandemic.

So who’s behind the boycott of Turkish?