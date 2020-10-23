The United States has slapped new sanctions on five Iranian entities for what it called "brazen attempts" to interfere with the US election.

Stepping up pressure after US intelligence pointed the finger at both Iran and Russia, the Treasury Department accused the Iranian groups of seeking to spread disinformation and division ahead of the November 3 vote.

The Treasury imposed the fresh sanctions against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the IRGC-Quds Force, the Bayan Rasaneh Gostar Institute, the Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union and International Union of Virtual Media.

The groups have worked to "sow discord among the voting populace by spreading disinformation online and executing malign influence operations aimed at misleading US voters," the Treasury said.

The announcement came one day after the US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe pointed to Iran as behind recent emails addressed to US voters threatening them to support President Donald Trump and his Republican Party.

Election influence

Bayan Gostar, which the Treasury called an IRGC-Quds Force "front company" for propaganda, took the lead in the activities, it said.

Ahead of the election, "Bayan Gostar personnel have planned to influence the election by exploiting social issues within the United States, including the coronavirus pandemic, and denigrating US political figures," it said.

"As recently as summer 2020, Bayan Gostar was prepared to execute a series of influence operations directed at the US populace ahead of the presidential election."

The two media groups were part of that operation, it said.

Right-wing email threats

The Treasury gave no specific details on what the Iranians had done, but US social media companies have blocked accounts and postings they said were part of Iranian government-backed influence efforts related to the election and social issues.

The sanctions, which forbid Americans and US entities from doing business with the Iranian groups, likely have little real impact, as the IRGC and IRGC-Quds Force are already subject to other sweeping sanctions.

The emails to voters appeared to have been sent by a right-wing US militia group, the Proud Boys, but Ratcliffe said Iran was behind them.

Trump stirred controversy in his first debate with his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, by equivocating on whether he condemns the Proud Boys.