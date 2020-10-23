European Union environment ministers have struck a deal to make the bloc's 2050 net zero emissions target legally binding but left a decision on a 2030 emissions-cutting target for leaders to discuss in December.

The landmark climate change law will form the basis for Europe's plan to slash greenhouse gas emissions, which will reshape all sectors, from transport to heavy industry, and require hundreds of billions of euros in annual investments.

It will fix in law the EU target to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 and define the rules for reviewing progress towards climate targets.

Ministers struck a deal on these parts of the law at a meeting in Luxembourg on Friday. None of the 27 member countries rejected the bill, although Bulgaria abstained.

A decision on the most politically sensitive part of the bill – a new 2030 emissions-cutting target – was left for EU leaders to agree, unanimously, at a December meeting.

The law will give Brussels "the legal possibility to act when those who make promises don't deliver on the promises," said EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans at Friday's meeting. It was held in person, despite much of the continent restricting gatherings to curb surging coronavirus infections.

