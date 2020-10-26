Andrew Scott and Ian McKellen are among acting winners as Britain’s Laurence Olivier Awards celebrated the best of the London stage in bittersweet fashion — as most UK theatres remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stage curtains came down when Britain went into lockdown in March, and the virus also scuttled the planned springtime ceremony for Britain’s leading awards for theatre, opera and dance. Instead the trophies were bestowed during a pre-recorded event streamed online and shown on British TV on Sunday night.

“Fleabag” star Scott was named best actor in a play for his turn as a narcissistic actor in Noel Coward’s “Present Laughter.” Sharon D. Clarke won the best actress prize for her performance as an American matriarch in Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman.” Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell won directing award for the same production, which featured Black actors in the central roles of the struggling Loman family.

McKellen won a special Olivier — his seventh — for his one-man 80th birthday tour of the UK, staged before the pandemic as a fundraiser for regional theatres. Choreographer Matthew Bourne won a record ninth Olivier, alongside collaborator Stephen Mears, for his fleet-footed work on “Mary Poppins.”

Tom Stoppard’s “Leopoldstadt," which addresses history and the Holocaust through the story of a Viennese Jewish family, was named best new play. The best musical trophy went to “Dear Evan Hansen.”

Director Jamie Lloyd’s production of “Cyrano de Bergerac,” starring James McAvoy, was named best revival of a play, while a Trevor Nunn-directed production of “Fiddler on the Roof” took the prize for best musical revival.