Turkey arrests over two dozen Daesh suspects in anti-terror operations
Suspects have been nabbed in Ankara, Yozgat and Siirt provinces. Turkey is one of the first countries to recognise Daesh as a terrorist group.
Police arrested 18 Daesh suspects, all foreign nationals, in simultaneous anti-terror operations on October 26, 2020. / AA
October 26, 2020

Turkish police have arrested 28 people across the country over suspected links to the terror group Daesh, security sources have said.

Police arrested 18 suspects, all foreign nationals, in simultaneous anti-terror operations in the capital Ankara, said the source on Monday, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The police continue the search for two other suspects, it added.

Meanwhile, in Turkey's central Yozgat province, four suspects of Iraqi origin were caught, while six others, including so-called senior members of the terrorist organisation, were nabbed in the eastern Siirt province.

Multiple assaults

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh terrorists multiple times, with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks that killed 315 people and injured hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

SOURCE:AA
