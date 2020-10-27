A car bomb attack on an Afghan police special forces base followed by an ongoing gun battle have killed three policemen and wounded dozens of people.

Militants detonated the car bomb outside the gate of the base in the city of Khost near the Pakistan border early in the morning before trying to storm the compound, a security source said on Tuesday.

A gun battle between the attackers and security forces was ongoing, officials and an AFP correspondent reported.

Four attackers have been killed while two more were still fighting, Afghanistan's Interior Ministry spokesperson Tariq Arian told reporters.

The assault has so far left three policemen dead and wounded 33 people, including 11 civilians, Sakhi Sardar, a senior official at Khost hospital told AFP.

Three killed in separate attack

Three civilians were killed and 10 others were wounded in a separate attack on Tuesday when a "sticky bomb" attached to a car exploded near Kabul airport, police spokesperson Ferdaws Faramuz said in a statement.

Violence has surged across Afghanistan in recent weeks even as the Taliban and Afghan government remain engaged in peace talks to end the country's long-running conflict.

Afghan and US officials have repeatedly warned that the rising bloodshed was threatening the talks being held in Qatar since last month.

Concerns over civilian casualties