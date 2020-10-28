CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Cannes rolls out red carpet for scaled down film showcase
Organisers said they still wanted to hold an event, despite enduring travel restrictions, to shine a light on some films and give a boost to the cinema industry, hit hard by coronavirus lockdowns.
Cannes rolls out red carpet for scaled down film showcase
Cannes Film Festival general delegate Thierry Fremaux speaks as he presents the Cannes 2020 Special, a mini-version of the famed cinema event, at the Palais des Festivals et des Congres in Cannes, southeastern France, on October 27, 2020. / AFP
October 28, 2020

Movie-lovers got a turn on the red carpet at Cannes as the organisers of its famed cinema festival, cancelled earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, kicked off a more low-key three-day event showcasing a range of short films.

Usually awash with Hollywood stars who flock to the French city's "Croisette" promenade for the two-week extravaganza in May, Cannes was a much quieter version of its glamorous self on Tuesday night, with even some major hotels deciding to close shop.

But organisers said they had wanted to hold an event all the same, despite enduring travel restrictions, to shine a light on some films and give a boost to the cinema industry, hit hard by coronavirus lockdowns.

"It's a reunion of friends," said Cannes Film Festival President Pierre Lescure. The event on France's southern coast is the world's biggest cinema showcase, and also a major market for the industry.

Members of the public were invited to register for tickets. Four films that would have been part of the official main competition in May will be shown, while several short movies will compete for a prize.

READ MORE: Venice film fest a 'sign of hope' for world cinema

Recommended

Wearing face masks, and long gowns in some cases, guests wound their way up a red carpet to one of the auditoriums.

"We need to live in Cannes," said attendee and local resident Arlette Destouches. "We're here for that, to live, not to fall asleep."

Lescure said Cannes' organisers were already thinking of options to move the festival dates next year if it could not take place as usual in May.

"We have already planned one or two possible dates that have been pushed back to June or July. But Cannes 2021 will happen," he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions