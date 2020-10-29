Even though everyone is focused on the night of November 3, more than 57 million people have already cast their votes either by mail or early voting. Nearly 240 million people have the right to vote this year, and voter turnout in the 2016 elections was at 56 percent.

With less than a week to go until the election, the number of people who cast their votes early in the 2020 election has already exceeded the number who went to the polls early in 2016. Similarly, while 33 million voters cast their votes by mail in 2016, the total number of voters in the current election is already above 70 million.

When we look at donations from last month, we see that Joe Biden received around $282 million, and President Trump received just $81.3 million. Between July and September, the “Biden Victory Fund” received $423 million, while the “Trump Victory Fund” received just $119 million. On the other hand, when we look at the figures in total, it is expected that the amount which will be spent on the 2020 Presidential, Congressional, and Senatorial elections will reach $10.8 billion.

While Trump cast his vote in Florida this weekend, Obama also came to Florida, entering the field to give strong support to Biden. Both candidates are focusing on swing states, which will likely determine the fate of the election, trying to make an impact on undecided voters.

As neither candidate was able to display the desired performance in the last televised debate, it is still not clear who the 3 percent of undecided voters will vote for, according to CNN's latest opinion poll.

While foreign policy was not discussed during the debate, the candidates did refer to North Korea, Russia, and China.

The thing the world is curious about the most is whether pollsters in the US will get it wrong again as they did in 2016. When we look at the average of all of the opinion polls between Biden and Trump in the last two weeks, it can be seen that Biden is 8.1 percent ahead of Trump. When we also look at the average of all the polls between Hillary and Trump for the same period, Hillary was shown to be 7.4 percent ahead of Trump.

Only the LA Times / USC Tracking had said that Trump was 1 percent ahead of Hillary. When we look at the swing states of Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Arizona, the average of the polls shows Biden to be 3.8 percent ahead of Trump. As Trump knows that he risks losing, he has consistently organised rallies non-stop, visiting two states a day.

If we leave polls to one side, the probability of a Biden victory is very high. I can also say that the Turkish community in America is divided. Turkish-Americans, who are taking into account domestic policy, and that Trump has not been successful, are saying they will vote for Biden. But the Turkish-Americans who are going to vote for Trump want him to win from the point of view of relations between Turkey and the US.

Erbil Gunasti, the author of GameChanger, whom I spoke to recently, believes that Trump will definitely win, and that if he does he will continue to consider bilateral relations with Turkey and several other powers.