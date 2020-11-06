Hundreds of protesters – many dressed in school uniforms – have marched through the streets of Haiti’s capital to demand answers after the kidnapping and killing of a young woman that has incensed the nation.

High school senior Evelyne Sincere was found in a trash heap on Sunday after relatives said they were unable to pay the large ransom demanded by her captors. Human rights groups contend the incident highlights the nation’s worsening security crisis.

“I am worried,” said Katy Jean-Joseph, 19, who marched while carrying a photo of Sincere. “What happened to Eveline could have happened to me.”

Haiti has been rocked by street protests demanding President Jovenel Moise’s ouster on allegations that he mismanaged the economy and failed to hold accountable those who siphoned billions in international aid into bank accounts overseas. Now the Caribbean nation is also grappling with growing concern over Moise’s decision to delay legislative elections and instead insist first on a constitutional referendum.

International leaders including the Trump administration and the Organization of American States are pressuring Moise to set a date for a vote.

Weakened police, rising violence

Meanwhile, the United Nations and rights groups in Haiti are warning about a rising tide of violence by armed gangs whose crimes are largely going unpunished in a country that has struggled to buoy its weak national police force.

The UN envoy for Haiti painted a grim picture to the UN Security Council last month, saying that the nation is “once again struggling to avert the precipice of instability.” Helen La Lime added that the Haitian National Police would need at least 10,000 well trained and equipped officers to meet international standards.

“Gangs continue to challenge the authority of the state, especially in the more populous neighbourhoods of Port-au-Prince,” she said.

READ MORE:Haiti protesters call on president to resign

National outrage

Nearly 2,000 protesters gathered on Thursday in a neighbourhood known as a hotspot for kidnappings and marched to the Ministry of Justice. Many carried photographs of Sincere while chanting phrases like, “If we had a government, Evelyne would not have died.”

The protest ended after police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

“I want to be able to succeed in my country, without fear, and have a normal life – not wake up in the morning and hear about a crime like what happened to Evelyne on the news,” said Nerley Charles, 21, a protester.