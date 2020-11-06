Democrat Joe Biden has moved closer to victory in the US presidential race.

Election officials continued on Thursday to tally votes in the handful of states that will determine the outcome and protesters took to the streets.

President Donald Trump alleged fraud on Wednesday without providing evidence, filed lawsuits and called for recounts in a race yet to be decided more than two days after polls closed.

With tensions rising, about 200 of Trump’s supporters, some armed with rifles and handguns, gathered outside an election office in Phoenix, Arizona, following unsubstantiated rumours that votes were not being counted. Some 30 people, mostly Republicans, tried to forcefully enter a vote-counting facility in Detroit, Michigan.

Arrests were made in Oregon, New York, Denver and Minneapolis. Over 100 events are planned across the country between Wednesday and Saturday.

The presidential race has come down to close contests in five states.

Biden holds narrow leads in Nevada and Arizona while Trump had beeb watching his slim advantage fade in must-win states Pennsylvania and Georgia as mail-in and absentee votes are being counted. Trump clings to a narrow lead in North Carolina as well, another must-win for him.

Trump has to win the states where he is still ahead plus either Arizona or Nevada to triumph and avoid becoming the first incumbent US president to lose a re-election bid since fellow Republican George HW Bush in 1992.

Updates for November 6, 2020

0600 GMT

US Postal Service says 1,700 ballots found in Pennsylvania facilities

The US Postal Service (USPS) has said about 1,700 ballots had been identified in Pennsylvania at processing facilities during two sweeps on Thursday and were in the process of being delivered to election officials.

In a court filing early on Friday, USPS said about 1,070 ballots, had been found at the USPS Philadelphia Processing and Distribution Center.

About 300 were found at the Pittsburgh processing centre, 266 at a Lehigh Valley facility and others found at other Pennsylvania processing centres.

Ballots must be received by Friday evening in Pennsylvania in order to be counted. The vote for the US president remains extremely close and Pennsylvania is one of the states that remains undecided.

LIVE updates for November 5, 2020

*All updates are in GMT

0034 GMT

Trump says would win unless Dems steal election

President Donald Trump claimed without evidence that Democrats were trying to "steal" the US election with illegal votes, saying he would "easily win" the race against Joe Biden without the alleged interference.

"If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us," said the president as his reelection hopes hung by a thread.

Trump said his team has launched a "tremendous amount of litigation" to counter what he called the "corruption" of Democrats.

0014 GMT

Judge nixes Trump bid to stop vote count

A federal judge has denied a bid by Trump's campaign to stop the vote count in Philadelphia over observer access, urging the two sides to instead forge an agreement.

US District Judge Paul S Diamond suggested each party be allowed 60 observers inside a hall at a downtown convention centre where the final ballots are being tallied. As the hearing unfolded Thursday evening, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden were locked in a tight battle for the 20 electoral votes in Pennsylvania.

2133 GMT

Biden says he will win

Biden has no doubt he will defeat incumbent Donald Trump and win the US presidency, and asked everyone to stay calm as votes were counted.

"We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners. So, I ask everyone to stay calm... The process is working," Biden told reporters, referring to his running mate Senator Kamala Harris.

2103 GMT

Facebook removes pro-Trump election group

Facebook has shut down a pro-Trump group organising protests against vote-counting, saying it was being used to delegitimise the election process and included "worrying" calls for violence.

The group, called "Stop the Steal," was just days old but had topped 300,000 members by the time it was removed for violating Facebook policies.

"Stop the Steal" was calling for "boots on the ground" to protect what it called the "integrity" of the vote, according to the Washington Post, and encouraging donations to help send supporters to battlegrounds such as Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Some of the commentary warned of being "on the verge of civil war" and asked supporters how they would go about "overthrowing the government," the Post reported.

1943 GMT

Trump campaign loses lawsuit seeking to halt Michigan vote count

A judge has tossed a lawsuit brought by US President Donald Trump's campaign in hopes of halting vote-counting in Michigan.

Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens made the ruling during a court hearing on Thursday. She said she planned to issue a written ruling on Friday.

Campaign officials for Trump have said they filed the Michigan lawsuit to stop the counting there and gain greater access to the tabulation process.

1647 GMT

Biden campaign manager says full results may take time in Arizona

Democrat Joe Biden's campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said it may take time to see full voting results in Arizona and that the margin in the state may tighten.