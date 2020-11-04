Insight

Here’s a breakdown of the current electoral map, and which way it could swing.

With the US 2020 Presidential elections fully underway, the race between President Donald Trump and Presidential hopeful Joe BIden is still too close to call.

With only a handful of states still in play, we bring you the ones still up for grabs. With five million votes still uncounted in key toss-up states, and nearly 20 million nationwide, the election’s victor is still unclear. Early on in the election, President Donald Trump outperformed in Texas and Florida, and won by a large margin in Ohio and Iowa, contrary to poll expectations.

Who’s in the lead?

With 270 electoral votes needed to win, Biden currently holds 238 votes, while Trump is trailing behind with 213 votes. The major toss-up states that have still not been confirmed could radically change the political map.

Who could win?

If Trump’s lead in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Alaska and North Carolina is finalised as a victory, it could bring up his total votes to 267. Biden is expected to win Arizona, Nevada, and Maine, which is expected to bring him up to 243 total votes.

Wisconsin, with a demographic of largely white, non-college educated population, is leaning towards Trump, which taken with the previous states, could bring Trump over the finish line with 277 total votes, 7 more than the victory vote needed.

Michigan, another key contender still has another 20% of votes to count, which could swing towards Trump or Biden. If it does, it could bring up Biden’s total to 259, or carry Trump to victory.

A Biden victory would mean he would have to cement Pennsylvania and Georgia. In 2016, Trump won the Presidential election by a margin of 77,000 votes from three states.

Here’s a state-by-state breakdown of who’s leading, who’s behind, and how many uncounted votes are left that could change the election victory map.

Pennsylvania - 20 votes

With only 64% of the vote tallied, Trump is currently leading with 55.8% over Biden at 43.1%, with more than a 675,012 vote difference. Pennsylvania’s vote for Trump in 2016 was the first for a Republican since 1988. But this state’s electoral weight could give either of the candidates a strong advantage. The remaining 36% of uncounted votes could see an additional 1,800,000 added to the run. In spite of Trump’s clear initial advantage, the situation could turn around if Biden takes a large amount of the remaining votes. A steep hill to climb.

Georgia - 16 votes

With 94% of votes in, this traditionally Republican state is leaning towards Trump, where he leads with 50.5% of the vote, compared to Biden’s 48.3%. While Georgia has traditionally been a Republican state, it still has 400,000 million uncounted votes. Metropolitan areas are favouring Biden, and are where many of the votes have not been counted, and are setting the stage for a possible Democrat turn-around.

North Carolina - 15 votes

Another traditionally Republican state, with nearly 94% of votes already tallied. Trump is leading at 50.1%, with Biden trailing behind at 48.7%. The margin is tight however, with a 76,712 vote advantage to Trump. But with 6% of votes that have yet to be tallied, nearly 327,00 votes have yet to be counted, which leaves the state up for grabs, in theory.

Michigan - 16 votes

While this state seems to favour President Trump, Joe Biden has expressed he is confident it will go his way. If this occurs, it will be a major reversal from 2016 when it voted for Trump, although it was by a very small margin of 11,000 votes against Hillary Clinton. Only 77% of the vote has been tallied, leaving room for change.

Currently, Trump is leading at 52.2% of the vote, compared to Biden at 46.2%. The margin between Trump and Biden is not insignificant either, with a 250,187 vote margin. With nearly 23% of votes still uncounted, the race is still far too early to call.

Wisconsin - 10 votes

This state saw a significant use of absentee votes, which could change results late in the game. With 94% of votes tallied, Biden is in the lead at 49.4%, compared to Trump’s 49.1%. The margin is small however, currently resting at 8,643 votes. Nearly 160,100 votes have yet to be counted, leaving significant room for a Biden turn-around.

Arizona - 11 votes

The Associated Press has called the Arizona race in favour of Joe Biden at 51.9% compared to Trump’s 46.8%, with a margin of 133,429, and nearly 530,000 uncounted votes.

Nevada - 6 votes

This state is also trending towards Biden, with most Demoratic votes coming from the Las Vegas and Reno areas. Biden is leading at 50%, with Trump trailing behind at 47.9% with a 23,214 margin. Nearly 365,580 votes have yet to be counted.





Note: Vote numbers are sourced from Associated Press. This article was last updated at 10:09 AM GMT.