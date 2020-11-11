US President Donald Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper via Twitter, signalling he may use his final months in office to settle scores within his administration.

But the further reshuffling at the Pentagon is raising concerns among Democrats about whether US national security policy may become unsettled as Republican Trump exits office.

It could also potentially make it easier for Trump to execute policies that Esper had opposed, such as deploying active duty troops to suppress street protests in the United States.

Trump’s move sent a dangerous message to America’s adversaries and dimmed hopes for an orderly transition as Democratic President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office, Democrats said.

“It is hard to overstate just how dangerous high-level turnover at the Department of Defense is during a period of presidential transition,” said Representative Adam Smith, the Democrat who leads the House Armed Services Committee.

Esper was replaced by Christopher Miller, who had been the director of the National Counterterrorism Center. The Pentagon said Kash Patel, who was the top counter-terrorism adviser on the White House National Security Council, would be Miller’s chief of staff.