French officials have said multiple people were wounded when an explosive device hit a ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at a cemetery in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.

The officials from the French Foreign Ministry said that several countries had representatives at the annual Armistice Day ceremony, held on Wednesday at a cemetery for non-Muslim burials.

Saudi state TV confirmed one Greek and one local were among the wounded. The British government said one UK national suffered minor injuries.

"The annual ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, attended by several consulates, including that of France, was the target of an IED attack this morning, which injured several people," the French ministry said.

"France strongly condemns this cowardly, unjustifiable attack."

"Such attacks on innocent people are shameful and entirely without justification," said a joint statement issued by the embassies of the five countries in attendance. The group also acknowledged the work of Saudi first responders at the scene.

Frane calls for 'maximum vigilance'

Wednesday marks the 102nd anniversary of the armistice ending World War I and is commemorated in several European countries.

The French officials spoke on the condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion.