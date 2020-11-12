TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey kills wanted PKK terrorist in eastern Tunceli province
PKK terrorist Ismail Surgec was in the red category of the Turkish Interior Ministry's wanted terrorists list.
Turkey kills wanted PKK terrorist in eastern Tunceli province
A file handout image made available by the Turkish Ministry of Defense Press Office shows the Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar (R) looking at a map with members of the Turkish Armed Forces Command during a meeting at the Army Command Control Center in Ankara during the military operation dubbed "Claw-Tiger" on June 17, 2020. / AFP
November 12, 2020

A wanted PKK terrorist was killed in eastern Turkey, the country's interior minister has said.

Ismail Surgec, codenamed Yilmaz, was in the red category of the Interior Ministry's wanted terrorists list, and was neutralised in an operation in the Ahpanos Valley of Tunceli province, Suleyman Soylu said on Thursday.

The terrorist was the so-called person in charge of the province, Soylu added.

The minister also congratulated the "heroic" security forces over the successful operation.

The Interior Ministry said that Surgec was one of the two armed terrorists who were neutralised on November 10 by the provincial gendarmerie forces as part of Operation Yildirim-4.

READ MORE:Turkey 'neutralises' over two dozen terrorists in Syria's north

Weapons seized

On Wednesday, the ministry announced that at least two terrorists were targeted in an air-backed operation in rural areas of the Ahpanos Valley.

Recommended

The wanted terrorist plotted, ordered and took part in many terrorist attacks since 2007, including assaults martyring Turkish security forces, planting mines, torching cars, making terrorist propaganda, and blocking the roads and traffic.

The terrorist was wanted with a bounty of up to 10 million Turkish liras (nearly $1.3 million) on his head, said the statement from the provincial governor's office.

Security forces also seized a number of weapons and ammunitions along with the documents related to the terror group in the area, it added.

"Efforts to find and neutralise terrorist elements in our province are carried out with determination," said the written statement.

READ MORE:Why Turkey is targeting PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkey’s wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange, and gray.

The country this summer launched a series of security operations to neutralise terrorists believed to be hiding out in the country’s eastern and southeastern regions.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and EU, has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

READ MORE:A timeline of the PKK's war on Turkey: 1974-2019

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive