Official results of Myanmar's general election have shown that the ruling party of leader Aung San Suu Kyi has won enough parliamentary seats to form the next government.

The latest batch of results released on Friday from Sunday's vote confirmed Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) had secured the 322 seats in the bicameral legislature needed to form a government.

The NLD has taken 346 seats of the 412 seats that have been declared, with results from 64 more yet to be announced.

The comfortable win will be a welcome boost for Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace laureate who has had a turbulent first term and struggled to meet high public expectations.

She is tasked with developing a country that suffered nearly 50 years of isolation and decay under strict military rule, years of which she was held under house arrest.

Even now, her government is required to govern with military involvement, in particular in the areas of security and defence, under a constitution drafted during the generals' rule.

READ MORE: Aung San Suu Kyi set for another win, as millions denied right to vote

Rohingya "genocide"

The NLD won by a similar margin in the last election in 2015, the first free vote since the end of military rule.