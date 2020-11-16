As the world continued to reel under the pandemic, many nations experiencing a blow to their economies, Japan has recorded something altogether quite different. The country appeared to make a sharp bounceback from its biggest postwar slump in the third quarter, thanks to the financial stimulus it recently announced, breathing life into its sluggish economy and making major gains, especially in the internal tourism sector, export economy and domestic retail consumption.

The world’s third-largest economy expanded an annualised 21.4 percent in July-September. Government data showed on Monday that this went beyond the market forecast, marking the first increase in four quarters.

The bounceback followed a 28.8 plunge in the second quarter, when the pandemic measures hit social and economic life in the country, just like elsewhere in the world.

Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute said: “the strong growth in July-September was likely a one-off rebound from an extraordinary contraction caused by the lock-down steps.”

“The economy may not fall off a cliff. But given uncertainty over the outlook, I would err on the side of caution in terms of the pace of any recovery,” he added.

Private consumption

One of the most important reasons behind the rebound in the Japanese economy, is private consumption. It recorded a 4.7 percent increase.

Japanese households seemed to spend on cars, leisure and restaurants, according to the official data.

After the lockdown restrictions in the early stage of the pandemic, Japan unveiled a stimulus package on May 26 to boost its economy, especially in the tourism sector.