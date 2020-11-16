Israeli protesters have heckled a group of European diplomats who were visiting the site of a planned illegal settlement expansion in occupied East Jerusalem that would make it even harder to establish a viable Palestinian state and could anger the incoming US administration.

The diplomats went to Givat Hamatos, in East Jerusalem, to voice their opposition a day after Israeli authorities announced tenders for more than 1,200 new homes.

The new construction would further sever East Jerusalem from the occupied Palestinian town of Bethlehem and the southern West Bank.

Israel trying to create 'facts on ground

The diplomats were met by around 50 right-wing protesters who waved Israeli flags and chanted "EU, shame on you!"

The protesters chanted so loudly that members of the delegation were unable to deliver public statements and had to relocate to another part of the city.

Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorf, the EU representative to the Palestinian territories, said the planned settlement expansion "gives some observers the impression" that Israel is trying to create "facts on the ground" before President-elect Joe Biden assumes office in January.

"It’s very important to demonstrate unity in the international community that any such project, any such construction, which is illegal under international law, cannot go forward," he said.

Chances dwindling for Palestinian state

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Palestinians want a future state that includes East Jerusalem and the West Bank, territories occupied by Israel in 1967, and view settlements as a major obstacle to peace.