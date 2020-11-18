Russia’s President Vladimir Putin says Turkey did not violate international law by supporting Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Baku is reclaiming its own territories and is within its rights to choose any advisers, including Turkey, Putin said in an interview with Russia 24 news channel on Tuesday.

“Turkey’s actions in the Karabakh issue may be qualified in whatever way, but it [Turkey] can’t be accused of violating any international law,” he said.

He pointed out that Turkey was a member of the Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement from the very beginning but was never granted a co-chair status.

Putin admitted that Russia and Turkey often have different positions but have been able to reach compromises through diplomatic means.

Many countries, including ones in Europe, fought many times in the past, such as France and Germany, but it does not prevent them from cooperation today, and the same holds true for Russia and Turkey, he said.

What is currently of primary importance, Vladimir Putin noted, is that the deal put an end to the bloodshed, while the return of refugees into the conflict zone is entrusted to Russian peacekeepers. "This is the most important thing right now", the Russian president asserted.

Russian peacekeeping contingent was deployed this week to Nagorno-Karabakh where they set up checkpoints and positions in the region's administrative centre, Khankendi.

Moscow's peacekeeping mission, which the military said included soldiers that previously were stationed in Syria, comprises some 2,000 troops for a renewable five-year mission.

The ex-Soviet rivals agreed to end hostilities last week after efforts by Russia and Turkey to get a ceasefire fell through during the nearly two months of clashes.