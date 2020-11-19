A surge in right-wing extremism online, at a time of isolation during the pandemic, has generated a “perfect storm” for radicalisation, according to a top UK counter terrorism official.

Speaking with Sky News, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said a growing number of young people in particular have been lured in by a spike in hateful ideology online and nudged down a path towards violent extremism.

Basu revealed that 17 children – some as young as 14 – were arrested on terrorism charges over the past 18 months.

During the same period, more than 1,500 children under the age of 15 were referred to the Prevent counter radicalisation programme.

“We are seeing more young people being drawn towards terrorist activity,” Basu said.

“That is a relatively new and worrying trend in the UK, because just a few years ago we were not seeing anyone that young amongst our casework.”

According the Home Office, there were 131 under-18 cases referred to counter terrorism programmes in 2015 and after four years that number rose to 682 cases – a fivefold increase.

While MI5 and Counter Terror Command at Scotland Yard remain focused on the threat of ‘Islamist’ extremism, Basu warned the threat from far-right extremism is rapidly growing – adding that 10 out of the 12 under 18s who were arrested for terrorism in 2019 were linked to extremist right-wing ideology.

“There has definitely been a growth in nationalistic material online, white supremacist literature, things that are extremely disturbing.”

Last month, the new head of MI5 Ken McCallum warned that nearly 30 percent of major terror plots disrupted at a late stage since 2017 have been from far-right extremists, and that “quite a few young people [are] attracted to this ideology, which does tend to suggest that this threat will be with us for some years to come.”

How are children in Britain being brainwashed and radicalised? And what is being done to prevent it?