Saudi Arabian guards who were involved in the detention of scores of the kingdom’s economic and political elite at Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton hotel in a so-called corruption crackdown are reportedly also connected to the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul.

A report published by the Guardian on the third anniversary of the Saudi purge shared details provided by former detainees of the luxury prison.

Critics had decried the campaign that began in 2017 as a shakedown and power play by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is aiming to overhaul the way the deeply conservative kingdom is run and wean it off dependence on oil revenues.

The round-up began with the phone calls to the targets to summon them for an alleged meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman or King Salman bin Abdulaziz, according to unnamed sources who were detained in the crackdown.

Others were told that royal court officials would meet them at their homes. Instead, guards came and took them to Ritz hotel, by then a five-star prison.

The sources said they were tortured under the supervision of two ministers, who are said to be close confidants of the Saudi Crown Prince.

“This was about consolidating his rule, plain and simple. It came before the Khashoggi atrocity, and the fact that he got away with it allowed him to do the latter. The same guards involved in the Ritz were involved in the killing. History won’t be kind to MBS on either,” one of the sources said.

Gruesome murder of Khashoggi

Khashoggi – a Washington Post columnist and critic of Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince bin Salman was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018, where he had gone to obtain documents for his impending wedding.

Turkish officials believe his body was dismembered and removed from the building, while his remains have not been found.