Ethiopian forces have seized another town in their advance on the capital of northern Tigray region and rebuffed an African Union (AU) push to mediate in the war with rebel forces in the region.

Rebels in north Ethiopia said that nine people had died among heavy civilian casualties during the offensive by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's federal troops on the town of Adigrat. The statement could not be independently verified.

The government and military could not immediately be reached for comment, but have previously denied targeting civilians.

Hundreds, possibly thousands, have died and more than 30,000 refugees have fled to Sudan. The conflict has spread beyond Tigray, whose forces have fired rockets at the neighbouring Amhara region and the nation of Eritrea, spurring concern of a wider war.

Abiy's government has said it will soon reach regional capital Mekelle after taking various surrounding towns. On Saturday it said Adigrat had also fallen.

There was no immediate response from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebels who have promised "hell" for the advancing federal troops. The TPLF had said on Friday its forces were making progress on the southern and northern fronts.

Assertions on all sides are hard to verify because phone lines and internet have been down since the beginning of the conflict on Nov. 4 and media are largely barred.

Fall of Axum and Adwa

Government forces have taken control of the towns of Axum and Adwa, a government statement said earlier.

Tigrayan forces were not available for comment but in a televised address, spokesman Getachew Reda said their fighters have inflicted "increasing casualties" in Raya, to the south of Mekelle.

Tigray an fighters also "eliminated enemy forces" from Mehoni in the south and Zalambessa to the northeast, Tigrayan TV said.

A government spokesman did not return calls seeking comment.

Reda's address also claimed responsibility for a rocket attack in the early hours of Friday on the airport in Bahir Dar, which Amhara authorities had announced earlier in the day.

He said it was in retaliation for bombing raids launched from there.

"We will continue to target whichever airport has been used to stage an attack on Tigray," he said.

The Amhara government's communications office said the rockets caused no damage.

Bahir Dar, Amhara's lakeside capital, is located hundreds of miles from the fighting in Tigray. Tigrayan refugees have told Reuters that Amhara militiamen are fighting on the government side. The two regions also have a border dispute.