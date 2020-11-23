Perspectives on the Abraham Accords, which formalised the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain’s diplomatic relations with Israel in August/September 2020, have varied throughout the Arab region. Sudan quickly followed suit in announcing its plans to normalise ties with the Jewish state while Egypt, which in 1979 became the first Arab state to establish full-fledged relations with Tel Aviv—praised the Abraham Accords.

Despite never having had formal ties with Israel, Oman and Saudi Arabia also expressed support for their two fellow Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members’ normalisation of relations with Israel. Meanwhile, Algeria, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, and Syria remain opposed to formalising ties with Israel under current circumstances.

What about non-state actors in the Arab world? This brings us to the question of Yemen’s dominant separatist group in the south, the Southern Transitional Council (STC). Described as the UAE’s “proxy” in Yemen, it was unsurprising how the STC applauded the UAE-Israel diplomatic agreement.

But could the STC be the next actor in the Arabian Peninsula to openly embrace Israeli as a partner? Some analysts think so given the extent to which the organisation is under Abu Dhabi’s strong influence.

One sign may have been the STC’s President Deputy Hani bin Buraik’s reaction to the Abraham Accords, and his words about planning to visit Jewish Yemenis from the south of his country who are currently living in Israel. Buraik also said: “The STC is not hostile towards any country or religion in the world except those who are against south Yemen. We stretch our hands to anyone to establish peace because peace is our ambition.”

However, it would be misguided to read too much into Buraik’s tweet or discussions about the STC being a new friend of Israel. “I think there is little substantive information about an Israel-STC relationship at this stage,” Samuel Ramani, a doctoral researcher at Oxford University told us during an interview.

“As Israel-UAE relations get stronger, it’s possible that the STC could engage with Israel on a tactical basis in the future. But any cooperation would be informal and covert, as the STC establishing formal diplomatic relations with Israel would severely undermine its claims to popular legitimacy.”

Indeed, the STC might have reasons to avoid appearing too close to Israel given how most segments of Yemen’s population view Israel negatively and share pro-Palestinian positions. The anti-Israeli views of the Houthi rebels, as well as officials within Yemen’s Saudi-backed and UN-recognised government, underscore this point.

“Yemenis in general, whether in the north or the south, have negative perceptions of Israel like most of the people in the Arab world,” said Nabeel Nowairah, an independent Yemeni analyst told us. “STC leadership might have political interests to have rapprochement with Israel, but the people would have a different opinion.

Not only would growing cooperation between the STC and Israel add credibility to allegations made by the Houthis about the STC’s purported collusion with the Jewish state, but Salafist extremists too could exploit such a narrative to undermine the UAE-backed group based in Aden.