When artist Kim Kang-eun found the slopes of Mount Jiri, South Korea's largest national park littered with rubbish during a two-day trip in 2018, she decided it was time to send out a message about taking better care of nature.

She founded Clean Hikers, a group dedicated to picking up trash from mountain parks and turning the collection into art.

"Junk art is more compelling and well received by people rather than just saying let's not litter. We can make an interesting image and it attracts people's attention," Kim, 30, said.

The group's latest creation is a collage of a crying cat tagged with the slogan "Save the World" on the summit of Mount Mani on Ganghwa Island, a park outside Seoul where many stray cats roam.