A Turkish court has slapped several military officers and civilians who helped plot and carry out the deadly July 15 coup attempt by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), each with dozens of aggravated life sentences.

In the trial on the role of officers at the Murted [formerly known as Akinci] Airbase, which served as a headquarters for the failed 2016 attempt, the court in the capital Ankara handed 79 aggravated life sentences to former pilot lieutenant colonel Hasan Husnu Balikci, who bombed Turkey's parliament.

Meanwhile, former fighter pilot Muslim Macit, who martyred 15 people near the presidential complex during the coup attempt, received 16 aggravated life sentences.

Macit had dropped two MK-82 bombs from his jet on an intersection and a parking lot in the vicinity of the presidential complex, also injuring seven.

FETO-orchestrated attempt

The court also sentenced former lieutenant Mustafa Mete Kaygusuz, who sent the bombing instructions to the F-16 jets hijacked by the putschists during the coup attempt, to 79 aggravated life sentences.

Former Incirlik 10th Tanker Base Commander Bekir Ercan Van, who provided fuel to the pilots, was handed 79 aggravated life sentences.

Also, civilians Kemal Batmaz, Hakan Cicek, Nurettin Oruc, Harun Binis, who led the coup attempt from Akinci Base, each received 79 aggravated life sentences.