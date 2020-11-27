This is a story of two different borders.

Across one of them, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is eagerly making arrangements to receive Israeli tourists after the two countries normalised their diplomatic relations in September.

The other border is fenced with barbed wires and manned by armed soldiers. This is the one Israel shares with the besieged Palestianian territory of Gaza where 2 million people have been left to grind under extreme poverty as the world looks away.

Israel’s 13-year-long blockade of Gaza has devastated its economy, pushed half of the population below the poverty line and created an unemployment nightmare, says the latest United Nations report.

The restriction on movement of people and goods has cut Gaza off from other Palestinian areas and the rest of the world, resulting in an economic loss of $16.7 billion, says the report.

“The vast majority of the population has no access to clean water, electricity or a proper sewage system, and the Gaza Strip experiences major environmental deterioration,” it adds.

Recurring power breakdowns, a severe lack of education and healthcare, as well as people’s inability to work their way to prosperity, have become the hallmark of the Israeli lockdown.

In what a UN official has called a collective punishment, Israel imposed severe restrictions after Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007.

The report, compiled by the UN Conference on Trade and Development, is an indictment against Israeli atrocities.

In the 24 years between 1994 and 2018 - a period of substantial development elsewhere in the world- Gaza’s GDP per capita dropped 37 percent as the economic growth was not able to keep up with a rising population.

Palestinians have no control over their airspace and sea. They depend entirely on Israel's mercy when it comes to who can leave the territory and what goods can be imported.