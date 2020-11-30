WORLD
Thousands evacuated as Indonesia volcano erupts
More than 4,400 residents moved to safety as Mount Ili Lewotolok erupts, vomiting a thick tower of debris four kilometres into sky.
Eruption of Mount Ile Lewotolok is seen in Lembata, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia on November 29, 2020. / Reuters
November 30, 2020

Thousands of people have fled the scene of a rumbling Indonesian volcano that burst to life for the first time in several years, belching a massive column of smoke and ash.

The disaster agency said on Monday the evacuation of more than 4,400 residents came as Mount Ili Lewotolok erupted on Sunday, spouting a thick tower of debris four kilometres into the sky, triggering a flight warning and the closure of a local airport.

The crater's last major eruption was in 2017.

Dangers of volcanic ash

There were no reports of injuries or damage from the eruption in a remote part of the Southeast Asian archipelago.

But authorities advised residents to wear masks to protect themselves from volcanic ash spouting from the crater in East Nusa Tenggara, the southernmost province of Indonesia, and to be alert for possible lava flows.

"To minimise the health impact from volcanic ash, it is recommended that people wear a mask or other equipment to protect their eyes and skin," National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Raditya Jati said.

A two-kilometre no-go zone around the crater was also expanded to four kilometres after Sunday's eruption, while flights were advised to steer clear of the area as volcanic ash rained down on the local Wunopitu airport, which was temporarily closed.

Home of volcanoes

Indonesia is home to about 130 active volcanoes due to its position on the "Ring of Fire", a belt of tectonic plate boundaries circling the Pacific Ocean where frequent seismic activity occurs.

In late 2018, a volcano in the strait between Java and Sumatra islands erupted, causing an underwater landslide that unleashed a tsunami that killed more than 400 people.

SOURCE:AFP
