Kaavan, the elephant dubbed the "world's loneliest" has landed in Cambodia from Pakistan, receiving a warm welcome from American superstar Cher who will accompany him to a sanctuary housing potential mates.

Cher was on the tarmac at the airport of Cambodia’s second-biggest city Siem Reap on Monday to greet Kaavan and was photographed in sunglasses, black face mask and white jacket meeting the vets who accompanied the elephant, who made the long journey in a custom-made crate.

Animal rescue organisation Four Paws said Kaavan had another 90-minute drive ahead and would likely arrive at the sanctuary after nightfall, so he would be released in daylight on Tuesday.

READ MORE:'World's loneliest elephant' Kaavan heads to Cambodia after Cher campaign

“Kaavan was eating, was not stressed, he was even a little bit sleeping, standing leaning at the crate wall. He behaves like a Frequent Flyer,” said Dr Amir Khalil, a Four Paws vet behind several international animal rescues.

“The flight was uneventful, which is all you can ask for when you transfer an elephant.”

Years of campaigning

Pakistani activists pushed for years for Kaavan's re-location to a species-appropriate environment. After Kaavan lost his long-term partner Saheli, he went into depression and was chained and confined in Islamabad zoo for 17 years.

Pakistani animal rights groups say his behaviour in captivity demonstrated "a kind of mental illness" likely due to the zoo's woeful conditions.

In May, a Pakistani judge ordered that all the animals at the zoo be moved. Four Paws has been involved in finding many of them species-appropriate homes in other regions of the country,

Cher heard of his plight and got involved in efforts to save him from the zoo. She had written songs pressing for Kaavan’s release from grim, isolated conditions at Islamabad Zoo and she had spent the last few days with him in Pakistan.