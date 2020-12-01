Bird flu has been detected in a fourth Japanese prefecture, the agriculture ministry said, as a wave of infections at poultry farms spark the country’s worst outbreak in more than four years.

Avian influenza was discovered at a poultry farm in Hyuga city in Miyazaki prefecture on Kyushu island in southwestern Japan, the ministry said on its website on Tuesday.

There is no possibility that humans will contract bird flu from eating poultry or eggs, the ministry said.

Japan’s worst outbreak since at least 2016 started last month in Kagawa prefecture on Shikoku island, which is adjacent to Kyushu island.

Over 1.8 million chickens culled