Israel's Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz has said that his party will vote for an opposition bill to dissolve parliament, a move that could force a fourth election in under two years.

Gantz's centrist Blue and White party is currently the key partner in a precarious coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud.

That coalition, which was only formed after three bitterly-fought elections between Netanyahu and Gantz failed to produce a clear winner, was plagued from the outset by in-fighting and recriminations.

Gantz, a former army chief serving as defence minister, said that Netanyahu's refusal to support a budget proposal made clear that the premier wanted to take Israel back to the polls.

In a televised address on Tuesday, he said that Blue and White "will vote tomorrow in favour of dissolving the Knesset (Israel's parliament)."

Wednesday's vote on an opposition-backed measure is however preliminary.

If it passes, it will still require multiple additional successful Knesset readings before a new election must be called.

Shortly before Gantz spoke, Netanyahu released a video on Twitter in which he urged Gantz to vote against the measure.

"Now is not the time for elections," Netanyahu said. "Now is the time for unity."

'Vote on the budget'

The Netanyahu-Gantz unity government, agreed in April, was in part aimed at providing Israel desperately-needed stability following the worst political crisis in its history and as the coronavirus pandemic was gathering pace.