Warner Bros will release its entire 2021 slate of movies on HBO Max streaming and in theatres simultaneously, including "The Matrix 4" and Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" remake, the studio announced Thursday in a landmark response to the pandemic.

The announcement comes as Hollywood scrambles to cope with the reality of theatres closed across much of the United States due to Covid, and sees one of Tinseltown's biggest studios shatter the traditional "window" in which blockbuster movies are available only on the big screen at release.

"We're living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions," said Warner Bros chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff.

"No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the US will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021."

Pandemic-hit industry

The decision, which immediately sent shockwaves through the movie industry, follows Warner's previously announced move to release "Wonder Woman 1984" on Christmas Day via its streaming platform at the same time as the big screen.

Industry analysts had widely expected that gamble to be a one-off, at least until its success or failure could be assessed.

Thursday's announcement means that strategy has already been extended to at least 17 titles including the much-anticipated "Sopranos" prequel "The Many Saints of Newark," and DC superhero sequel "The Suicide Squad."

Arguably the biggest affected film is "The Matrix 4," which will see Keanu Reeves reprising his role as kung fu-kicking, shades-wearing hero Neo, and is penned in for a December 2021 release.

The hugely popular franchise about humans trapped in a virtual reality by machines has netted more than $1.6 billion worldwide.

"Dune," the latest movie adaptation of Frank Herbert's epic 1965 science fiction novel, was predicted to be one of this year's biggest theatrical events before its release date, originally scheduled for November, was twice delayed due to coronavirus restrictions.

