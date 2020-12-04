In a rare public rebuke of its Gulf ally, the United States has accused the UAE of supporting the Russian mercenary group Wagner in Libya with financial and logistical support, as well as air cover.

The mercenary force, which is close to the Kremlin, has been fighting in support of Abu Dhabi’s preferred warlord in the country and is accused of carrying out atrocities, including summary executions of troops loyal to the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

American forces have also previously fought Wagner in Libya, including one engagement in 2018, in which scores of Russian mercenaries were killed during an attack on a US base in Deir Ezzor.

The Pentagon estimates that there are around 2,000 Wagner mercenaries based in Libya with concentrations around the strategic city of Sirte, which remains in Haftar’s hands after his expulsion from positions around the capital Tripoli and western Libya by the GNA.

Accusing the UAE of involvement with Wagner comes at a time of heightened sensitivity in relations between Washington and Abu Dhabi.

The Trump administration, which has given the UAE diplomatic cover as it proceeds with its regional adventurism, is trying to force through a $23 billion arms deal to the Gulf state before the incoming Biden administration can move to block it.

Included in the sale are F-35 fighter jets and reaper drones, which the UAE says it needs to counter the threat from Iran.

But critics, including US lawmakers from sides of the aisle believe that the weapons will be used to bolster Abu Dhabi’s aggressive foreign policy, which includes participation in the war in Yemen, where 233,000 people have been killed since the Saudi-Emirati bombing campaign began in 2015, according to the UN.

Congressional objections

Democratic senators, Chris Murphy and Bob Menendez, and their Republican colleague, Rand Paul, have introduced a resolution aimed at blocking the sale.

Murphy explained why he was looking to stop the deal in a series of tweets on Wednesday, in which he said that he recognised the UAE’s role as a US ally but warned its recent behaviour was endangering regional stability in the Middle East.