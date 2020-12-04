US President Donald Trump has ordered the withdrawal of most American troops from Somalia, the Pentagon said, part of a global pullback by the Republican president before he leaves office next month that will also see him drawdown forces in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Without providing details, the Pentagon said in a short statement that “a majority" of US troops and assets in Somalia will be withdrawn in early 2021. There are currently about 700 troops in the Horn of Africa nation, training and advising local forces in an extended fight against the militant group al Shabab, an affiliate of al Qaeda.

"While a change in force posture, this action is not a change in US policy," the Pentagon said.

"The US will retain the capability to conduct targeted counterterrorism operations in Somalia, and collect early warnings and indicators regarding threats to the homeland."

The United States already pulled out of Somalia's cities of Bossaso and Galkayo earlier this year.

As of last month, US troops were still in the southern port city of Kismayo, Baledogle airbase in the Lower Shabelle region, and in the capital Mogadishu.

