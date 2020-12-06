Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has begun a three-day state visit to France, with activists warning Paris not to turn a blind eye to Cairo's rights record with a red carpet welcome.

Sisi arrived at Paris Orly airport, the Egyptian presidency said on its Facebook page. He was due later on Sunday to meet French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The centerpiece of the visit will be talking with President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace on Monday where the French leader is expected to seek to cement the strong ties between Cairo and Paris.

Egypt and France have enjoyed an increasingly close relationship under the rule of former army general Sisi, with common interests in the Middle East.

No major deals are expected to be signed during the trip but Egypt is a major weapons client of French companies, in the past buying fighter jets and warships.

The situation in Libya, where efforts are underway to agree on a lasting peace after years of conflict, is also expected to feature prominently.

Over 60,000 'prisoners of conscience' in Egypt

But France's close relationship with Egypt at a time when Cairo stands accused of serial human rights violations has concerned activists, who want Macron to make the issue central to the discussions.