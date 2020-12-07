Candidates supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro have secured control of the national congress after a parliamentary election boycotted by opposition leaders over what they said was fraud.

The electoral board's president, Indira Alfonzo, said on Monday in comments broadcast on state television that 67.6 percent of 5.2 million votes cast in Sunday's election were for pro-Maduro candidates but only 31 percent of eligible voters participated in the ballot.

The result returns congress, the last state institution not in the hands of the ruling Socialist Party, to Maduro's allies despite an economy in ruins, US sanctions that stifle the OPEC nation's oil exports and the emigration of some 5 million citizens.

Lines were short at polling places across Venezuela on Sunday as many voters heeded opposition leader Juan Guaido's call for a boycott. In some areas, there were longer queues to buy scarce fuel than to cast a vote.

Members of the new congress will have few tools to improve the lives of people in a country where monthly salaries rarely cover the cost of a day's groceries. Their election will also not improve Maduro's reputation among Western nations for mismanagement and undermining human rights.

Disputed election

The boycott by the main opposition parties meant there was no doubt of victory for Maduro's ruling Socialist Party, giving it control of an expanded 227-seat National Assembly – the only institution not in its hands.

Maduro told reporters after voting in Caracas' main military barracks that it was time to end the opposition's domination of the Assembly responsible, he said, for "the plague of sanctions, cruelty, pain and suffering."

Turnout throughout the day was low, however, with many polling stations empty or with few people in line.

Maduro, who already has the loyalty of the courts, the military, prosecutors and other institutions, seeks to load the National Assembly with members of his United Socialist Party of Venezuela. Critics say he's guaranteed that by rigging the system to smother the last remnants of democracy in Venezuela.

Pompeo denounces polls

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced the polls as "a fraud and a sham" engineered by Maduro.

Washington, Guaido's main ally, is leading pressure to oust Maduro with economic sanctions, including an oil embargo in force since April 2019.

"The results announced by the illegitimate Maduro regime will not reflect the will of the Venezuelan people," wrote Pompeo on Twitter.

The Organization of American States said it will not recognise the result.

Maduro called on the opposition "with one voice, to ask the new US government of Joe Biden to lift all the sanctions."

Crippling crisis

The election, contested by about 14,000 candidates from more than 100 parties, comes with the country in a deep political and economic crisis – suffocated by runaway inflation, paralysed in endless queues for petrol, lacking water and gas supplies, and afflicted by sudden power cuts.