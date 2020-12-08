Indian authorities have found traces of lead and nickel particles in blood samples, after hundreds of people were hospitalised due to an unknown illness in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Teams of doctors, including those from New Delhi's premier All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), are investigating the death of one person and hospitalisation of more than 400 in the past few days.

Andhra Pradesh's state government said the AIIMS team had found traces of lead and nickel in their samples, while a second hospital is also running similar tests.

The illness has infected more than 300 children, with most of them suffering from dizziness, fainting spells, headaches and vomiting. They have tested negative for Covid-19.

High levels of lead in the bloodstream can impair development of brains, nervous systems and vital organs such as heart and lungs.

Earlier on Tuesday, federal lawmaker GVL Narasimha Rao, who is from the state, said on Twitter that he had spoken with government medical experts and that the "most likely cause is poisonous organochlorine substances."

Organochlorine pesticides

“It is one of the possibilities,” said Geeta Prasadini, a public health director in Andhra Pradesh state, adding they were awaiting test reports to ascertain the cause.

Organochlorines are banned or restricted in many countries after research linked them to cancer and other potential health risks. However, some of the pollutants remain in the environment for years and build up in animal and human body fat.

It was not immediately clear how extensively the chemicals are used in India, though it is found in DDT applied for mosquito control.

Exposure to organochlorine pesticides over a short period may produce convulsions, headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, tremors, confusion, muscle weakness, slurred speech, salivation and sweating, US health authorities say.

Mystery illness

Hundreds of people have been treated for a mystery illness in a southern Indian town, with one doctor ruling out "mass hysteria" at a time nerves are already frayed because of the coronavirus.

The government rushed medical experts to Eluru in Andhra Pradesh state to investigate the illness, which first appeared on Saturday causing seizures, nausea and chronic pain. People started convulsing without any warning, said Prasadini, the director of public health.

Officials said 546 patients were admitted to hospitals. Many have recovered and returned home while 148 are still being treated, said Dasari Nagarjuna, a government spokesperson, but the death of a 45-year-old man at the weekend was attributed to the mystery disease.

Some officials pinpointed a possible role of chemical additives in pesticides, while residents have highlighted a problem with garbage and feral pigs.

“But nobody knows," Prasadini admitted.

"Some people are saying that it is mass hysteria but it is not," said AS Ram, a senior doctor at Eluru government hospital.