The toll from protests against northern Iraq's Kurdish authorities has risen to six dead, medics and officials have said, as rage swells over delayed public sector salary payments and pay cuts.

Demonstrations against the Kurdish Regional Government of Iraq (KRG) and the region's main parties broke out last week in towns across the northeastern region of Sulaimaniyah.

On Monday, security forces protecting a row of political party offices in the town of Chamchamal shot dead one 26-year-old protester there, a medical source told AFP.

Later in the evening, more bloody rallies left two people dead in the towns of Kifri and Dabandikhan, according to a local official in the KRG and the Baghdad-based Iraqi Human Rights Commission.

Despite the violence, more protesters hit the streets in at least a half-dozen towns in the Sulaimaniyah region on Tuesday.

In Takya, about 60 kilometres southwest of the city of Sulaimaniyah, crowds tried to set the offices of Kurdish parties and the local police station alight, AFP's correspondent said.