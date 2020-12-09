The US envoy on international religious freedom has voiced serious concerns over France, warning against "heavy-handed" measures as President Emmanuel Macron targets Muslims in the country.

"I am concerned, obviously, for what's happening in France," Ambassador Sam Brownback told reporters when asked about Macron's initiative.

"There can be constructive engagements that I think can be helpful and not harmful. When you get heavy-handed, the situation can get worse."

Macron has ordered a crackdown on 'extremism' amid shock in France over the October 16 killing of a teacher who showed pupils caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed that are offensive to Muslims, and the stabbing deaths of three people in a church in Nice on October 29.

Under the initiative, France – which is avowedly secular and home to Europe's largest Muslim community – will shut down mosques if they are found during inspections by authorities to be promoting 'extremism.'

Brownback condemned violent expression of religion but said: "If you're peacefully practicing your faith, you're entitled to practice that faith."

"We think that countries do best when they work with religious leaders on identifying concerns and problem areas and not get into disagreements with religious groups," Brownback said.

"They have their fundamental religious freedom rights and those need to be honored and protected by the government."

Clashing visions of secularism