WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indian doctors protest against law which allows quacks to perform surgeries
Thousands of non-critical medical operations and routine consultations across India were set to be disrupted as the Indian Medical Association declared a decision to suspend work for 12 hours.
Indian doctors protest against law which allows quacks to perform surgeries
Medical workers wear personal protective equipment (PPE) as they get ready to treat patients suffering from the coronavirus disease, at the Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital in New Delhi, India, September 5, 2020. / Reuters
December 11, 2020

Around a million doctors in India went on a day-long strike on Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic to protest against a new federal government rule that allows quack traditional healers to perform minor surgeries.

Thousands of non-critical medical operations and routine consultations across the country were set to be disrupted as the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the umbrella body for all conventional doctors and surgeons, declared a decision to suspend work for 12 hours.

"All non-essential consultations and surgeries from morning until evening on Friday were suspended, " said Rajan Sharma, the head of IMA, adding that the strike would not affect treatment to Covid-19 patients.

READ MORE: Doctors tell of their experiences and offer hope in a time of Covid-19

"The government's decision to bring in a rule that allows practitioners in specified streams of Ayurveda to be trained to perform surgical procedures trivialises the medical profession," said Sharma.

Recommended

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government introduced a rule that allowed Ayurveda, a pseudoscientific alternate Indian healing, to perform certain surgeries.

The notification listed 39 general surgery procedures and around 19 procedures involving the eye, ear, nose and throat.

Sharma said the IMA had written to the government against the new rules but was yet to secure a response. 

India's AYUSH ministry, which promotes Ayurveda and passed the rule, did not respond to a request for comment.

READ MORE:Indian government offers concessions as farmers intensify protests

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit