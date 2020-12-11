The US House of Representatives passed a defence bill on Tuesday which paves the way for imposing sanctions on Turkey over Ankara’s decision to purchase Russian S-400 missile systems.

Although Turkey stressed it was Washington’s refusal to sell Patriot missiles to Ankara that led the country to seek out other sellers, the recent $740 billion defence bill received 335 votes in favour, 78 opposed, passing with a two-thirds majority that defies the president's veto power.

US President Donald Trump previously said that if the senate also approves the bill, he will veto it. To block Trump's veto power, the senate needed to achieve a two-thirds majority - and it did.

Recently, reports emerged that Washington is set to impose sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition last year of Russian S-400 air defence systems, a move which is likely to worsen already problematic ties between the two NATO allies.

Talking to Reuters, US officials said that the step, which is likely to infuriate Ankara and severely complicate relations with the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, could be announced any day.

Recently approved sanctions are said to be targeting Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) and its head, Ismail Demir, the sources added.

Speaking with Reuters, a senior Turkish official said that the sanctions on Turkey would backfire and hurt ties between the country and America..

“Sanctions would not achieve a result but be counterproductive. They would harm relations,” the official said.

“Turkey is in favour of solving these problems with diplomacy and negotiations. We won’t accept one-sided impositions,” he added.

The final version of the $740 billion annual US defence authorisation legislation, which the Senate voted for, would force Washington to impose sanctions within 30 days.

In October, Turkey was said to have tested S-400s which were delivered by Russia last year. Washington argued that the system could be used by Russia to covertly obtain classified details on the Lockheed Martin F-35 jets and is incompatible with NATO systems.