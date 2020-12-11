WORLD
3 MIN READ
Austrian court revokes headscarf ban for Muslim students
Christoph Grabenwarter, head of Constitutional Court, says the 2019 ban targeting Muslim girls in primary schools violates equality, right to freedom of thought and religion.
Austrian court revokes headscarf ban for Muslim students
Demonstrators covering their faces protest in Vienna against anti-Muslim discrimination in Austria on October 1, 2017. / Reuters
December 11, 2020

A court in Austria has ruled that the ban on headscarves in primary schools is "unconstitutional" and annulled the decision taken by the far-right government in 2019.

 Christoph Grabenwarter, the head of the Constitutional Court, said the ban violates equality, right to freedom of thought, worldview, and religion.

 Grabenwarter said the law was targeting only Muslim students and caused discrimination in the education system.

 The law risks limiting educational opportunities for Muslim female students and may cause them to be excluded from society, he added.

Sikhs, Jews exempted from ban

When the ban was ordered, the Austrian government said the patka head covering worn by Sikh boys or the Jewish yarmulke would not be affected. 

There were an estimated 700,000 Muslims living in Austria in 2017, or roughly 8 percent of the population, partly an outgrowth of the many Turks who came to Austria to work in the 1960s and 1970s and stayed on.

Lawmakers from Austria's two ruling parties — Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s conservatives and the far-right Freedom Party approved a bill banning the headscarves in primary schools.

Recommended

READ MORE: Austrian MPs approve headscarf ban in primary schools

Govt justifications 'not objective'

 Grabenwarter said that banning only Muslim religious clothing in the education system would result in stigmatisation of the group in society.

 He said the ban does not comply with the principle of impartiality of the constitution, adding that justifications given by the government that enacted the law "were not objective."

 Grabenwarter stated that the implementation of the Constitutional Court's decision to annul the law is Austrian Chancellor Kurz's legal obligation, and ordered the Education Ministry to cover the court expenses of the family who took the matter to the court.

READ MORE: Activists show solidarity with Muslim girls after Austria hijab ban

SOURCE:AA, Reuters
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit