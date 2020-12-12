British musician FKA twigs has filed a lawsuit against actor Shia LaBeouf, accusing him of physical and emotional abuse during their year-long relationship.

The civil lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, seeks unspecified damages for alleged sexual battery, assault and emotional distress. It was filed under FKA twigs birth name, Tahliah Barnett.

Representatives of LaBeouf, 34, a former child star who dated the singer for about a year in 2018 and 2019, did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.

In a statement to The New York Times, which broke the story, LaBeouf said, "I'm not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

READ MORE:#MeToo movement is Time's Person of the Year

Serious accusations

Barnett, 32, met LaBeouf while appearing in his 2019 semi-autobiographical film "Honey Boy" about a young actor's dysfunctional early years.

Barnett had a supporting role alongside LaBeouf.

After what the lawsuit described as an early “charm offensive,” LaBeouf convinced Barnett to move in with him, leading to what the lawsuit characterised as a “living nightmare.”

LaBeouf isolated FKA twigs from family and friends, demanding absolute fealty, and constant verbal abuse led to several physical attacks on her, the lawsuit claimed.

He was ferociously jealous of everyone from waiters she was polite with to her ex-fiance, actor Robert Pattinson, the lawsuit alleged.