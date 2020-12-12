Gunmen have raided a government secondary school in northern Nigeria's Katsina state, police said, in an apparent kidnapping attempt for ransom.

Local residents said that several students were captured.

President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack in a statement on Saturday and ordered security reinforcement in other schools.

The gunmen stormed Government Science Secondary School at Kankara late Friday.

Exchange of fire

"The bandits came on motorcycles firing sporadically and tried to enter the school," said state police spokesman Isa Gambo.

"Our men with the assistance of the army engaged them in a shootout lasting one and a half hours."

The gunmen were forced to retreat and were being tracked, but the spokesman made no mention of casualties.

"We are still taking the roll call to determine if any student is missing," he told AFP.

Reinforcements had been deployed to search for any missing students.

"This morning some 200 students who fled for safety during the assault have returned to the hostel," he added.

The police said an inspector was injured and was receiving treatment.

Kidnapping for ransom