WORLD
2 MIN READ
Attack blamed on ADF militia leaves several dead in DRC
At least six people have been killed and 24 civilians abducted in the overnight attack in Beni, North Kivu province, officials said.
Attack blamed on ADF militia leaves several dead in DRC
FILE PHOTO: Members of the UN OrganiSation Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo sit on the back of a pickup truck in Beni, on October 23, 2014. / AFP Archive
December 12, 2020

Six people have been killed and 24 others abducted in the Democratic Republic of Congo's troubled east, local officials said Saturday after an attack blamed on the notorious ADF militia.

The violence happened in Beni, North Kivu province, territorial administrator Donat Kibwana said.

Twenty four civilians, including a reporter with a community radio station, were abducted in the course of the overnight attack, local sources said.

The Allied Democratic Forces, ADF, is blamed for slaughtering around 800 civilians over the past year in the province which borders Uganda.

READ MORE:Dozens killed in eastern DRC's Beni region

Crimes against humanity

Recommended

The United Nations said in July the group's attacks could constitute crimes against humanity and war crimes.

The ADF, which originated in the 1990s as a Ugandan rebel group, is one of more than 100 militias that plague the eastern provinces of the vast country.

The group makes money notably through wood trafficking and DR Congo officials suspect some military members are complicit in its violent raids.

The ADF has never claimed responsibility for attacks. But since April 2019, several of its assaults have been claimed by the so-called Daesh's Central Africa Province, without providing proof.

READ MORE:UN: Global displacement toll beyond 80M as more people flee 2020 conflicts

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit