Six people have been killed and 24 others abducted in the Democratic Republic of Congo's troubled east, local officials said Saturday after an attack blamed on the notorious ADF militia.

The violence happened in Beni, North Kivu province, territorial administrator Donat Kibwana said.

Twenty four civilians, including a reporter with a community radio station, were abducted in the course of the overnight attack, local sources said.

The Allied Democratic Forces, ADF, is blamed for slaughtering around 800 civilians over the past year in the province which borders Uganda.

Crimes against humanity