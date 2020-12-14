US President Donald Trump's administration has removed Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, a move that could help the African country get international loans to revive its battered economy and end its pariah status.

The US Embassy in Khartoum said in a Facebook post that the removal of Sudan was effective as of Monday and that a notification to that effect, signed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, would be published in the Federal Register.

The designation of Sudan as a state sponsor of terrorism dates back to the 1990s, when Sudan briefly hosted al Qaida leader Osama bin Laden and other wanted militants. Sudan was also believed to have served as a pipeline for Iran to supply weapons to Palestinians in Gaza.

Delisting Sudan is also a key incentive for the government in Khartoum to normalize relations with Israel. The two countries have agreed to have full diplomatic ties, following the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The move opens the way for aid, debt relief and investment to a country going through a rocky political transition and struggling under a severe economic crisis exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Compensation for al Qaeda attacks on US embassies

As part of a deal, Sudan agreed to pay $335 million to compensate survivors and victims' families from the twin 1998 al Qaeda attacks on US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, and a 2000 attack by the militant group on the USS Cole off Yemen's coast.

Those attacks were carried out after Omar al Bashir gave Bin Laden sanctuary.

Bashir was deposed by the military in April 2019, following four months of street protests against his iron-fisted rule and 30 years after a coup had brought him to power.

Protesters stayed on the streets for months after Bashir's removal from office, demanding a military council that seized power hand over to a civilian government, before a precarious power-sharing administration was agreed in August last year.

