The US has announced CAATSA sanctions against Turkey over the purchase of the S-400 air-defence missiles. While the sanctions were seen as a ‘soft package’, in reality, they underline why US foreign policy is failing.

Although sanctions are a tool used to achieve a goal, it seems that for the US they have become the goal itself. By imposing sanctions, the US has not only weakened the Turkish-American alliance but also weakened Ukraine and gifted Russia with a tactical victory.

The Turkish reaction following the announcement of the sanctions was clear. On one hand, the Turkish authorities emphasised their commitment to decreasing the Turkish defence industry's dependence on foreign arms supplies. In recent years, Turkey’s dependence on foreign states for arms purchases decreased from around 80 percent to 30 percent. On the other hand, the Turkish administration vowed to retaliate.

In reality, the S-400 issue was resolvable, but it was the American side that showed zero willingness to engage in constructive dialogue with Turkey. Several Turkish proposals to work out the differences and find a solution to American concerns were rejected.

Despite a very public acknowledgement by US President Donald Trump that the US Senate's veto forced Turkey to buy the S-400, the US was not willing to engage positively with Turkey. Turkey had to safeguard its skies as a neighbour to some of the world's most dangerous conflicts, either through buying American systems, or others. The S-400 was Turkey’s last option.

However, it is what it is.

This decision will overshadow Turkey-US relations at the onset of the incoming Biden administration. While it was the US who was not willing to engage in constructive dialogue, now the next administration may find itself with less area to manoeuver in the arena.

The incoming Biden administration has to do many things and has to re-calculate several Trump foreign policy decisions. In this manner, the current sanctions may turn out to be a major obstacle for new policies where Turkey plays a significant role.

If Biden wants to establish his own foreign policy agenda and wants to succeed, he will be forced to find a resolution with Turkey. Backtracking from the current sanctions will be high on his agenda if he wants to strengthen the alliance, but in such a case, the US Senate may prove to be an obstacle. Ironically, it may turn out that the cost of sanctions will be higher for the US than they will be for Turkey.

Turkey has asserted its role in Syria, Iraq, Libya, Azerbaijan, the Gulf, Africa, the refugee issue with the EU, and the eastern Mediterranean. By poisoning relations with Turkey, the US will weaken its options in all these strategic spheres. The US is well aware of Turkey’s geopolitical importance and tried to ease the risks by imposing a ‘soft package’ – but this might not convince Turkey.