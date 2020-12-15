US technology firms including Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google face fines of up to 10 percent of their annual turnover and could even be forced to break up under draft European Union rules aimed at curbing their powers.

The rules announced on Tuesday are the most serious attempt by the 27-country bloc to tame tech companies that control troves of data and online platforms relied on by thousands of companies and millions of Europeans for their work and social interactions.

They also mark the European Commission's frustration with its antitrust cases against the tech giants, notably Alphabet's Google, which critics say did not address the problem.

Both European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager and EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton also see the rules as a bid to prevent the emergence of anti-competitive dominant companies.

Rules stipulate break-up as last resort

One set of rules, the Digital Markets Act, calls for fines up to 10 percent of annual global turnover for so-called online gatekeepers that don't comply with the new rules as well as a break-up order as a last resort.

It also sets out a list of dos and don'ts for gatekeepers, defined as companies with an entrenched position, a significant impact on the EU market and with a core platform service which is an important gateway to users.

They will also be required to report merger bids to the authorities, a move aimed at preventing acquisitions that kill off rival companies.