The Turkish lira has held steady as investors weighed the impact of US sanctions over the country's purchase of a Russian S-400 defence system, while the country's benchmark stock index reached a record high.

The lira extended gains to trade at 7.8346 per dollar. It had rallied 1 percent to as much as 7.8160 per dollar on Monday after Washington imposed on Ankara light, targeted sanctions.

The threat of US sanctions had weighed on the lira for months, but the US move on Monday targeted only Turkey's Presidency of Defence Industries, its head Ismail Demir and three other officials over Ankara's purchase Russian missile defense system, not the broader economy.

READ MORE:US sanctions a 'grave mistake'

Turkey had turned to Russia after Barack Obama's administration failed on offering the purchase of US Patriots – the air defence system of choice for most NATO member states.

"It was clearly better than feared," said Peter Kinsella, head of FX strategy at UBP. "The fact they had only placed sanctions on the defence industry and not the banks is pretty important."

Turkey's benchmark stock index reached a record high, with Halkbank jumping 5 percent. The bank was previously indicted on charges of helping Iran evade US sanctions.

Other emerging-market currencies also gained, with Russia's rouble up 0.6 percent, recovering partly from losses the day before.